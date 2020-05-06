Health experts say wearing gloves will not protect against the risk of germs

Area health officials say there's no reason to wear gloves out in public.

Experts say wearing gloves will not give you an added layer of protection against the risk of coming into contact with germs.

In fact, Gundersen Health System says wearing gloves can actually provide a false sense of security.

The health system encourages the use of gloves when working with chemicals or in healthcare.

However, when out in public, health officials say those not wearing gloves might be better protected.

"I think probably what we are seeing is that those that don't wear gloves are washing their hands more when they're out in public than those that do wear gloves," said Megan Meller, a Gundersen infection preventionist. "That's why I really want to kind of hit home the fact [to] do hand hygiene-- frequently, often, throughout the day, [when] entering and exiting stores."

Health officials say the best way to decrease your risk of contracting COVID-19 is to practice proper hand washing, social distancing, and avoid touching your face.