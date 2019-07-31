Health officials warn the public about bees nests

The mild summertime weather has some Chippewa Valley residents rushing to enjoy the outdoors. But humans aren't the only ones outside in increasing numbers.

Health officials are alerting the public about bees, specifically, ground nests. Those are nests that are frequently run over by lawnmowers, and could result in the bee colony attacking whoever is unlucky enough to be close-by.

For those who are allergic, the symptoms of the allergy can start in minutes.

EMS Coordinator at HSHS Sacred Heart, Chris Wright says, “things that you look for is hives or a rash, big pink splotches, itching and scratching in the throat, feeling your throat is tightening up, things like that”.

Wright recommends getting medical attention as soon as possible.

If someone around you is experiencing these symptoms, stay with the person until medical help arrives.

