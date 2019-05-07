Healthy aging the focus of Eau Claire workshop

The Aging and Disability Resource Center and Wisconsin Institute for Healthy Aging teamed up Tuesday morning.

The two organizations are looking to ‘Flip the Script’ on aging.

Community members gathered at the Chapel Heights United Methodist Church in Eau Claire to talk about healthy aging and longevity.

Experts with the institute say good health is impacted by several factors: a healthy diet, exercise, even our attitude about growing older.

"Research shows that people who associate aging with positive adjectives actually live seven and a half years longer than those who think of aging negatively,” said Betsy Abramson, Wisconsin Institute for Healthy Aging Executive Director.

Each year, the groups reach about 4,000 people with more than 400 workshops on a variety of topics; these include fall prevention, physical activity, and support for caretakers. The program typically is available for those age 60 and older.

