Heart doctors testifies to support more funding for National Institute of Health

By  | 
Updated: Tue 5:06 PM, Apr 09, 2019

WASHINGTON (GrayDC) Dr. J. Carter Ralphe, the Chief of Pediatric Cardiology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health, testified before the House Appropriation Committee to support a six percent increase in federal funding for the National Institute of Health.

"This will allow the NIH to invest in various programs across their portfolio and specifically NHLBI has had a relative decrease in funding over the last few years and this would help increase that support," said Ralphe.

Currently, the proposed budget by President Trump's Administration proposes cuts of $4.9 billion to NIH funding and decreases funding for the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute by $500 million.

But Ralphe said the added funding is needed because cardiac disease remains the number one leading cause of death among humans, despite years of research.

"There's a lot of work that needs to be done," the doctor said.

Ralphe said Wisconsin, including the universities in the state, receives hundreds of millions of dollars from the NIH for medical research.

"So it's a direct and indirect economic benefit to the state of NIH support that's tremendous," said Ralphe.

The heart doctor also offered up some tips to stay heart health each and every day, recommending people get 30 to 60 minutes of aerobic exercise daily, avoid smoking and only drink in moderation.

Read the original version of this article at www.graydc.com.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus