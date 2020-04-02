HeatherWood Assisted Living & Memory Care to receive bonus during COVID-19 pandemic

Team members at HeatherWood Assisted Living & Memory Care in Eau Claire will receive a bonus for the month of April for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Workers received a letter from Compass Senior Living communities that said,"While the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has thrown us all into unknown territory, we see our team members going above and beyond doing everything possible to keep residents healthy and safe. While most

Americans are told to stay home, our teams are showing up at work every day to make sure our residents receive the care they need and deserve."

The bonus will be equal to 10% of the earned wages from the month of April.