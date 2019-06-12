UPDATE: Wood County deputy shot, person dies during welfare check in Arpin

Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker said one of his deputies was shot while responding to the report of a suicidal person Tuesday night in Arpin.

Photo from Tyler Spindler

The Department of Justice says the person they were called to check on was shot and died after they grabbed a knife, and struggled with police.

The Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation says officers were responding to a welfare check.

While they were evaluating the subject, they ran inside a home and got a knife.

The DOJ says officers struggled with the person and they were shot by law enforcement. Lifesaving measures were started but they died at the scene.

A civilian was also injured during the incident and was taken to a hospital. They are in stable condition.

A Wood County Sheriff's Deputy was also shot during the incident, but is in stable condition. Wood County Sheriff Becker did not release the deputy’s name, but said he was shot in the upper torso and arm area.

"This is one of the worst situations, one of the worst phone calls you can get," Sheriff Becker said. "When one of your officers, or one of your deputies has been hurt or shot in a situation like this. So we had a lot of support from Wisconsin Rapids PD, Marshfield PD, Pittsville, Grand Rapids, Nekoosa, everybody came and helped out,” Becker explained at the scene.

The deputy was airlifted to a Marshfield hospital.

The scene was on Highway 186 in Arpin. The highway re-opened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Arpin is 15 miles southeast of Marshfield.

The Department of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation.