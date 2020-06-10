Heavy rain damages local roads

Chippewa County is feeling the aftermath of the remnants of tropical storm Cristobal with many roads being closed due to damages caused by heavy rain and flooding.

Ten roads were closed in the Town of Sigel near Cadott overnight, with water over the road and shoulder damage.

Wednesday morning, water washed out 250th Street, which is just off of State Highway 27 with parts of 27 also being closed.

In the Town of Colburn, 155th Avenue at County Highway G, and 165th Avenue at 361st Street were also damaged with it being considered impassable by the Highway Department.

Highway Department crews are out assessing the damages and repairing the damage.

Several roads will be closed for the time being while undergoing repairs.

