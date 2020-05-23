Helping Hands For Our Children of The Chippewa Valley holds chicken feed

A local non-profit fired up the grills Saturday in an effort to raise money for kids in the Chippewa Valley.

Helping Hands For Our Children in the Chippewa Valley held a drive thru charcoal chicken feed at their location in Altoona. HHFOC has helped thousands of kids in the Chippewa Valley receive essentials like bedding, clothes and other basic needs for the past seven years. Volunteer Sue Schrantz says the event allows them to help family and kids throughout western Wisconsin.

“What we are hoping for is to just get out name out there,” she says. “Obviously, it is a fundraiser so we're hoping to raise money to help pay for our building at Bandbury so we can continue to do the work for the community that we do.”

Organizers with HHFOC started grilling at 6 a.m. and cooked up over 900 pounds of chicken for the event. HHFOC also received donations from from Bush's Beans and Pepsi, along with help from their more than 6,000 members. If you missed the feed but want to learn more about HHFOC, click here.

