Helping kids get a handle on their emotions

Health experts say today's young students are under more pressure than ever before. Sometimes they don't know how to properly manage their emotions in response to that stress.

Marshfield Clinic Health System designed the ‘Life Tools’ program about a year ago. Until now, it's only been offered to two pilot schools and the youth net program in Marshfield. Now, schools across Wisconsin are getting a chance to learn how this program could benefit students in their district. Sarah Bangart is a health educator with Marshfield Clinic Health System. She said they put together this workshop so schools could have another resource available to them.

“As a health system we put together this curriculum and now we are giving it to these different school districts and communities that are seeing these challenges in their schools and school districts,” said Bangart.

School staff from several Wisconsin school districts received special training today from the Marshfield Clinic Health System. The training is designed to help kids learn and develop mental and emotional management skills.

Cardinal Community Learning Center Director Andrea Smith, said learning to process emotions can sometimes be pushed aside.

“Our little people have so much on their plates right now and learning how to deal with their emotions and feelings is sometimes something that, with all the stress and expectations we put on them, sometimes they don't know how to do that,” she said.

The program will be offered as an after school activity, giving school counselors a chance to spend time with small groups of students.

Jessica Harder is a Cornell School District counselor. She said she just doesn’t have time for every student during the day.

“My day is crazy busy and I have to be super flexible, because I have students coming in all the time. I don't get to spend as much one-on-one time with students as I would like to,” Harder said. “I think this is a really cool opportunity because it will open up communication between students, parents and staff at the school.

The program was created by providers at Marshfield. The idea is to give kids dealing with trauma or stress an opportunity to learn self-regulation and control their emotions throughout the day.

“We put these tools together, these skills together that the providers have been using in their sessions to help kids self-regulate,” Bangart said. “Some other tools they will learn is coming up with an anger plan, so how they deal with their anger when they're feeling angry.”

For Harder she said this training is important to the development of young children.

“Family can impact them, school can impact them, activities, friends, you name it; everything can impact them,” Harder said. “If they have a hard time regulating one of those parts of themselves, it's going to affect every other part.”

Two local schools, Chippewa Falls and Cornell, were at today's training and will begin offering the program. If you would like to enroll your child, contact the school district for more information. Other schools at Tuesday's training were: Bayfield, Spooner, Park Falls, Winter, Phillips, Prentice, Marshfield, Nekoosa and Wautoma.

