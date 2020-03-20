Helping seniors dealing with isolation

Governor Evers announced Thursday that we should stay at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Seniors are dealing with some loneliness as a result.

Seniors typically gather for games, cards, and to talk, but limiting social gatherings is putting a damper on all of that. Because of COVID-19, seniors are dealing with feelings of isolation from their family and friends.

"Even if they're not physically isolated, they're feeling more isolated from friends and family and coworkers so even that feeling can just really bring about some new issues," says Nichole Bresina, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Social Worker.

Health experts say older populations are especially at risk for COVID-19, and are advising people to keep their distance from older adults, but with that comes an added risk for depression.

"I think that loneliness can just increase those feeling of depression. When you're lonely it's hard to be motivated to do things and it's hard to stay positive so we just have to work harder at those things," Bresina says.

But there are resources to help. The Aging and Disability Resource Center says even though it had to cancel its events, they are always a phone call away.

“The ADRC is still available by phone and we're trying to make sure that people can get still someone to speak with and each situation is different so we want to talk through your situation and figure out what is still available,” says Lisa Riley, ARDC Manager.

They suggest setting up a device to FaceTime your loved ones, writing letters to nursing homes and the elderly, sending adaptive equipment, and helping seniors with groceries and pick up.

"I've been having my kids color pictures that we're just sending that we can put in their rooms anything that we can do to bring a little bit of sunshine to the people who don't have a lot of people around them," says Bresina.

"We know that people have really involved children they're probably gonna get checked on so what we wanna focus on is those people who maybe don't have close family or family in the area or never had children or that sort of thing so it'd be really good if people could check in on their neighbors," Riley says.

The ADRC is also still operating Meals on Wheels and needs volunteers.

You can reach the ADRC at 715-839-4735 and Meals On Wheels at 715-839-4886. For ADRC online, click here.

