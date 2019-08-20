Hemp farming meeting held in Chippewa County

The passage of the Hemp Farming Act last year classified it as an ordinary agricultural commodity and with it, questions for farmers wanting to grow the crop.

A meeting was held today at the Chippewa County field plots, to help answer some of those questions.

Members of UW-Extension and UW-Madison Department of Agronomy hosted the event.

The meeting focused on what industrial hemp is being used for and proper growing practices.

UW-Madison Department of Agronomy, Haligh Ortmeier- Clarke says "It's adding an option for farmers to grow. So right now, you know, corn, soybeans, wheat and some other small grains are really common in Wisconsin and the ability to grow hemp is adding a little bit more diverse in their operations."

Along with questions on growing hemp, the meeting also touched on how its produced to create CBD oil.

