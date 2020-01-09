Hemp production meeting in Chippewa County

The hemp industry in Wisconsin is relatively new.

In November, Governor Evers signed a bill that makes the state's hemp-growing program permanent, while bringing it into line with new federal regulations.

Thursday night, UW-Extension hosted an industrial hemp update meeting in Chippewa County.

The main speaker was Dr. Heather Darby - a soils specialist for the University of Vermont Extension.

She says hemp is a crop which can grow almost anywhere in the nation and production has exploded since congress passed the 2018 Farm Bill.

"Wisconsin is relatively new on the scene. I believe it just became legal to grow industrial hemp in 2018. So, they're just starting to scale up and starting to grow. So they're a few years behind some of the first states on the scene, but gaining a lot of traction very quickly," said Dr. Darby.

The meeting also touched on CBD oil production and the laws which surround the re-emergence of hemp as a crop in the U.S.

Another hemp-related meeting is scheduled for Friday in Buffalo County.

That's from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Gilmanton American Legion.