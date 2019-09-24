Herd of spotted cows makes late-night visit to brewery that makes Spotted Cow ale

Updated: Tue 12:45 PM, Sep 24, 2019

New Glarus, Wisc. (WMTV/Gray News) – Where do spotted cows go on a late-night beer run?

A brewery that makes Spotted Cow beer got a late-night visit from the beer's namesake - a group of spotted cows. (CNN)

If they live in southern Wisconsin, the answer is the New Glarus Brewing Company – home of Spotted Cow ale.

“Yes, this actually happened -- some spotted cows came to visit the home of Spotted Cow!” the brewery said on Facebook.

Early Monday, 16 black and white bovines showed up in the brewery’s parking lot, about 20 miles southwest of Madison.

Surveillance video caught the small herd on camera.

The New Glarus Police Department and Green County Sheriff's Office quickly rounded up the wayward spotted cows and mooo-ved them back to their owner.

Read the original version of this article at nbc15.com.

 
