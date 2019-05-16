Hershey redesigns chocolate bar for the first time in 125 years

The new Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Emoji Bars will feature 25 of the most popular emojis across six different emoji packaging designs.
HERSHEY, Pa. (WDBJ7) -- For the first time in 125 years, the Hershey Company is changing the iconic Hershey's Milk Chocolate brand to feature emojis for a limited time.

The Pennsylvania-based chocolate company is celebrating its 125th anniversary in 2019 by featuring 25 of the most popular emojis on their iconic chocolate bars.

Don't worry, the change is not permanent! According to a press release, the Milk Chocolate Emoji bars will only be around for a limited time.

The new limited-time bars are set to launch this summer, nationwide, the Hershey's Milk Chocolate Emoji bars will come in a standard and snack size.

