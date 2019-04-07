Heyde Center hosts 55th Annual Spring Art Show

Work from nearly 100 artists is on display in Chippewa Falls.

The 55th Annual Spring Art Show kicked off Sunday at the Heyde Center for the Arts.

Executive Director Debra Johnson says nearly one-third of the artists in this year's show are first-time exhibitors.

The exhibition includes two and three-dimensional art pieces by local artists - young and old, novice to experienced.

"The spring art show is not the theme. It just happens to be the season. It's kind of a beginning. Everybody's looking for time to get out. It is just bringing three pieces of your work and we have lots of fiber artist this year. We have mixed media. We have photography. We have painting in oils and acrylics. We have everything," said Heyde Center Executive Director Debra Johnson.

The spring art show runs through April 19.

There is no charge to see the exhibit, but donations are appreciated to help keep the gallery space available.