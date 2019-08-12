Hi-Crush to lay off staff in Whitehall

Hi-Crush LLC will start to lay off staff at the County Road Q location in Whitehall.

According to The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development says the layoff is expected to affect 35-40 employees, mostly hourly production employees.

The layoffs will start August 30 with 15 employees and 20-25 more layoffs on September 6.

Wisconsin DWD says the company has no choice but to halt production at its Whitehall plant. The layoffs are due because of an “unforeseeable business circumstances associated with decreased profitability in shipping sand”.

