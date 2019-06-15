High school students hold a scrap metal drive to raise money for trip

Students from Chippewa Falls High School are raising money for an upcoming trip to Europe by turning some people's trash into treasure at their Scrap Metal Drive.

Members of the schools club to honor fallen soldiers are leaving for a 14 day trip to five European countries next Saturday to remember the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

At the drive, they’ve been collecting both metal and other junk. Teachers say a drive like this lets people get rid of their trash while also supporting their trip.

Some students say they are excited to finally see the places they have been learning about in history class.

“You just hear about it in history but we're going to actually go to these places,” says Zach Glenn who graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in May. “It is a good opportunity to see Europe and honor the fallen.”

If you still have metal to get rid of, you can take it to the scrap metal bins at the high school all summer.

