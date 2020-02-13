High school students test cooking skills at "Iron Chef" style contest

14 high school students put their culinary skills to the test on Thursday for an “Iron Chef” style cooking contest.

Recipe for excellence took place today at the University of Wisconsin- Stout in Menomonie.

Similar to Food Network's "Iron Chef" competition, teams of two students had 60 minutes to prepare pork entrees and side dishes on butane burners.

Along with taste, the students' were judged on menu design, cost analysis, safety and sanitation, presentation and fundamental cooking techniques.

Alex Vernon, the state coordinator for WI Restraint Association Education Foundation, "the purpose of the competition is really to provide students with great educational experience to help you know help boost their skills in the field of culinary hospitality. We want to get them experience that will help them in the future at a restaurant or food services establishment"

This event is a warm up for a state competition in Milwaukee on March 10 for a chance to compete in the National Invitational in May.

The top three competitors today receive scholarship money to UW-Stout.

