High school declines free lunch from Chick-fil-A ‘out of respect’ to LGBTQ staff

Over the last decade, Chick-fil-A has come under fire for its charitable donations to groups opposed to same-sex marriage. (Source: WSFA)
Updated: Fri 4:12 PM, Oct 11, 2019

NEW ORLEANS (Gray News) – Thanks, but no thanks.

The principal of Lusher High School has turned down a free lunch for teachers from Chick-fil-A, because of the fast-food chain’s stance on LGBTQ issues.

“Out of respect to our LGBTQ staff, we have chosen to not serve Chick-fil-A at an employee lunch,” Dr. Steven Corbett, the principal of Lusher High School said in a statement to WWL.

“The #1 rule at Lusher is to ‘Be Kind’ and we live this motto every day,” Corbett said. “Chick-fil-A has been politically outspoken about its views, and we feel it is not part of Lusher’s culture of kindness and community.”

The free meals were being given to area schools by the College Football Playoff Foundation (CFPF). The organization said it will instead bring food from another restaurant, a foundation representative said.

New Orleans is hosting the 2020 College Football Championship and the CFPF is doing a number of things in the community to support teachers.

