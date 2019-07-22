High speeds in St. Croix County crash that killed 3

Three people were killed Friday in the Town of Stanton, and speed is believed to be a factor.

Lynn Cook-Terhurne, Thomas Plasch, and Miriam Espinosa were killed in the crash that happened on State Highway 64 and County Highway T.

According to St. Croix County Sheriff’s office, Lynn Cook-Terhurne, 34 of Somerset was seen driving his motorcycle at a very high rate of speed. He was also seen by witnesses, passing vehicles on the right shoulder.

The Sheriff’s Office states that witnesses confirm that 55-year-old Thomas Plasch and 46-year-old passenger Miriam Espinosa were stopped at a stop sign, waiting for traffic to pass. The stop sign had been knocked down shortly before the crash and is not seen as a factor in the crash.

Authorities say Cook-Terhurne was not wearing a helmet. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office is waiting for toxicology results.

The crash is still under investigation.

