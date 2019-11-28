High-tech snowplows on order to help Dane County drivers

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi has included $2 million budget for a new type of snowplow that is towed behind a truck and allows one truck to clear two lanes of highway at the same time.

The Capital Times reports that the county plans to buy four tow plows and heavy-duty quad-axle trucks. The new technology should improve the county's ability to keep traffic moving during winter storms.

Parisi also included $1.4 million to buy four more tri-axle highway trucks to help clear roads.

Paris says keeping the county roads clear during the winter is more difficult due to a growing population and the need for more multi-lane highways.