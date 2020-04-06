High water levels, use caution at dams

Xcel Energy says high water levels mean boat restraining barriers have not been put in place at hydro plants in St. Croix Falls and Jim Falls.

Xcel urges boaters and fisherman to stay away from both dams.

“Boating, canoeing or kayaking near the dams is not recommended until the river recedes and we can safely reinstall the boat barriers,” said Randy Volbrecht, manager, Hydro Operations at Xcel Energy. “The boat barriers assist in keeping boaters away from the powerhouse intakes and spillway sections.”