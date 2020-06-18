Highest spike in % of positive COVID-19 cases reported in WI in over 2 weeks

Wisconsin has experienced the highest jump in the percent of positive new COVID-19 cases and the highest number of new confirmed cases in over two weeks, the state DHS reported Thursday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that 4 percent of new cases came back as positive, 1.4 percent higher than the day before and 0.4 percent higher than the next largest spike reported, at 3.6 percent on June 11.

The number of new confirmed cases also spiked Thursday. The DHS reports 422 new cases on Thursday, which is also the largest spike in just over two weeks. Only on June 4 were there more new cases, reported at 492.

However, the number of deaths connected to COVID-19 did not appear to rise. DHS reports 7 new deaths on Thursday, which is lower than the previous two days. At least 712 people have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin since the pandemic began, according to the DHS.

Testing capacity has also reached an all-time high at over 16,000 tests completed every day, at 68 labs across the state. Over 42,000 tests have come back negative, while over 23,000 tests have come back positive. Over 3,128 people have been hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

County Breakdown

Number of cases and deaths per county:

Adams: 10 / 2

Brown: 2,520 / 39

Columbia: 60 / 1

Crawford: 27 / 0

Dane: 1,017 / 32

Dodge: 426 / 5

Grant: 113 / 12

Green: 78 / 1

Green Lake: 24 / 0

Iowa: 18 / 0

Jefferson: 164 / 4

Juneau: 27 / 1

Lafayette: 48 / 0

Marquette: 9 / 1

Milwaukee: 9,945 / 360

Richland: 14 / 4

Rock: 773 / 22

Sauk: 88 / 3

Waukesha: 958 / 36