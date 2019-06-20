Highlighting meth addiction treatment as concern grows in Wisconsin

In recent years when it comes to addiction, the national conversation is often centered around opioid abuse but in Wisconsin, many officials say its meth use that's growing at an alarming rate.

While both are important concerns, health officials say in recent years, opioid addiction has gotten much more attention than meth abuse, although meth addiction can be much harder to treat.

Corina Fischer, Counselor at L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center in Chippewa Falls says a lot of people who may have started out using opiates switched to methamphetamine use during the detox process as a way to cope with their symptoms.

"Opiates have a lot of medication assisted therapy programs that help with cravings and helping them to assist in staying sober, methamphetamines…we don't have anything like that, we don't have any medications to really fully assist in that treatment process," says Fischer.

Experts say the increase in meth use is outpacing other drugs like heroin and fentanyl. Local law enforcement officers say the increase in meth use is partially due to it being cheaper and easier to access. "I think the appeal for meth is that it's a stimulant. You have this increased energy...you feel good on it. Opiates are a more relaxed feeling," said Fischer.

The Wisconsin State Crime Lab says in 2018, about one in every five drug cases involved meth. "The meth gets you going and that's where a lot of the crime then occurs because they have all of this energy and they're engaging in risky behavior," says Fischer.

Health officials say treatment involves a lot of intensive programming and services. Despite available treatment, Fischer says relapse rates for meth addiction are high.

Chippewa County officials say the effects of meth use have hit the county hard. Rose Baier, Criminal Justice Coordinator says the amount of District Attorney referrals for meth-related cases has gone up 256% since 2015. There has been an increase of 193% in out-of-home placements due to meth and a 50% increase in children being taken into child protective custody. These numbers are impacting communities from Chippewa Falls and Bloomer to Holcombe and Boyd.

A series of town halls on meth have led to a special campaign called ''Take a Stand Against Meth'' in Chippewa County. Baier says the county hopes the campaign helps create change in the community.

