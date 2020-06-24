Advertisement

Highway 124 open again after crash involving pontoon

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Highway 124 is back open after Chippewa Falls Police Department responded to a crash involving a pontoon.

Officers have a portion of A Street shutdown still.

Police Chief Matt Kelm says there were no injuries but there was a lot of damage to the boat.

Kelm says it appears the boat was not secured to the trailed and fell off when turning. The boat ended up upside down near the intersection of Highway 124 and Summit Avenue.

The driver was cited for the violation, according to Kelm.

Officials say both lanes of Highway 124 southbound and Summit Avenue were shut down as police were responding to the crash.

