Hike for the Homeless addresses more than homeless problem

The 16th annual Hike for the Homeless was put on by Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley on Saturday. The 2-1/2-mile hike began and ended in Eau Claire’s Phoenix Park.

Family Promise operates the Beacon House shelter in downtown Eau Claire and the money raised will benefit families in need.

Family promise's executive director says an issue surrounding homelessness in the Eau Claire area ... Lies within the need for more affordable housing options.

Amy Giani, executive director of Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley, said it’s an issue surrounding homelessness in the Eau Claire area, which lies within the need for more affordable housing options.

"It's competitive and then you have barriers, be it bad credit, criminal background - whatever it might be. Just the income alone to try to get into affordable place and keep that going and be successful. We want to do it right, so that they can stay there."

More than 200 hikers participated. Giani said all of the money raised Saturday will stay within the Chippewa Valley.