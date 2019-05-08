History lessons from a dental chair, keeping a 100 year legacy alive

More than 100 years ago, the largest farm in Eau Claire County was established by the Bullis family.

Today, the once-sprawling farmland has been developed, taken over by malls, hotels and office spaces, but that isn't the end of the Bullis family legacy.

For almost every childhood memory, Dottie Carpenter has a story.

“This pond, we used to play in I mean all the time,” she says. “You'd have to go through two fences but we got there.”

Ok, she’s chock full of them.

“We built a boat one time and I guess we didn't know how to build a boat,” she laughs. “And we brought it down and it sunk.”

At almost 99 years young, “Isn't that something? I used to think 100 was a lot,” memories continue to flood from Bullis Pond, which was less than a half a block from the place she called home.

“It was a really beautiful farm,” says Dottie about the Bullis Family Farm. The largest in the county, it was established in 1907 by her grandfather, Rush.

“Our farm was self-sustaining,” says Dottie, “And grandpa, who was a great inventor, he had one of those saw wheels and it would cut the ice [on the pond] and we did our own ice.”

The more than 500 acre homestead was a place to gather and celebrate.

“And all the neighbors came it was really wonderful,” adds Dottie. “On Thanksgiving day, we always skated on the pond. Half of Eau Claire's Third Ward kids would come.”

Today only photos take Dottie back; as the sprawling farmland is now a retail hub, home to the Oakwood Mall, hotels and office spaces.

“[My mom] said that's progress, and I said I don’t like progress,” she laughs.

But on Wednesday, Dottie showed a little change in heart toward the buildings on the former homestead,

when she saw her family’s name once again.

When Dr. Curt Travis and his team found their new office, they wanted to know more about the beautiful pond outside the window.

“I'm like there's a book out there about this family and them growing up here,” says Raquel Goodman, a dental hygienist at Dr. Travis’ practice.

Inspired by the stories and the family’s long-standing history, finding a name for the practice, Bullis Pond Dental, came natural.

“It all kept coming back to Bullis Pond, Bullis Pond, Bullis Pond, makes the most sense,” says Dr. Curt Travis.

“We consider it a privilege to be able to carry on that name and carry on with the history of the area, it's pretty remarkable,” says Dr. Travis to Dottie.

Now patients, along with their dental care, are given a history lesson on the land just outside the window.

“It's great to bring the history back and to just indulge people and let them know what it was all about,” says Goodman.

And a legacy, started more than 100 years ago is kept alive.