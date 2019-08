Xcel energy says a gas line has been hit at State Street and Lexington Avenue.

Eau Claire Police say Clairemont Avenue between Hendrickson Drive and Rudolph Road is currently closed. Police are also asking people to please avoid the area.

Officials are asking if you reside within two blocks of the area, to please evacuate.

Xcel has crews at the scene as well as Eau Claire Police.

WEAU has a crew on the scene.