Hixton man tied to multiple burglaries in Eau Claire, Jackson counties

On April 8th, 2019, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received information and evidence that led to the arrest of Jamie D. Johnson, age 35, of Hixton. Assisted in the investigation by the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office tied Johnson to multiple burglaries in both counties.

A search warrant was conducted on Johnson’s apartment and further evidence/property was located.

Johnson was booked into the Jackson County Jail on two counts of Burglary. Additional charging from Jackson and Eau Claire County cases are expected in the future as the investigation continues.

