Ho-Chunk Gaming to re-open casinos in three locations.

The Ho-Chunk Nation announced that they will be re-opening their casinos at Black River Falls, Wisconsin Dells and Wittenberg starting on Monday, June 29th.

The casinos will have safety guidelines in place including the wearing of face masks and social distancing.

The complete press release states:

Ho-Chunk Gaming Wittenberg, Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells and Ho-Chunk Gaming Black River Falls are pleased to announce the reopening date. On Monday, June 29, 2020, the casinos will be opening doors. Hours of operation are scheduled as follows;

· HCG WI Dells: Sun – Sat 9am to 1 am

· HCG BRF: Sun – Wed 8 am to 12 am, Thurs – Sat 2 am

· HCG Wittenberg: Sun – Thurs 8 am to 12 am, Fri- Sat 8 am – 2am

The following guidelines will be enforce:

· Masks are required for guests, visitors and employees on the gaming floor.

· Mandatory temperature checks for all who enter our facilities, guests, employees, & vendors.

· Guests, employees, & vendors will be requested to use hand sanitizer upon entry to the building.

· Smoking will NOT be allowed in the casino or breakrooms. Designated smoking areas outside will be marked.

· Entrance designated for smokers, area blocked off and patrons hand stamped to re-enter that entrance.

· Plastic partitions installed at all points of transaction.

· Announcements made periodically reminding guests about masks and hand washing.

· Hand sanitizer will be located at each point of transaction and throughout the gaming floor.

· Employees who come in close contact with guests will be issued face shields in addition to their mask.

· Safety and COVID-19 training for all returning staff

Social Distancing

· Exits/entrances designated as one way in and one way out.

· Social distancing markings will be placed on floor near all points of transaction.

· Only one entrance for guests, one entrance designated for employees and visitors.