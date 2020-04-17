Ho-Chunk Nation one step closer to casino in Beloit

After years of the Ho-Chunk Nation pursuing the possibility of constructing a casino in Beloit, a decision by the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) has been made and the process as the last step before given the green light to begin construction.

On Thursday, April 16, the BIA approved the fee-to-trust application for the 33-acre parcel in Beloit the Ho-Chunk Nation purchased in 2009. The next step is for Gov. Tony Evers to sign the document so the land can be accepted into the trust agreement. No date for that signing has been established, although Evers has stated in the past that he does support the project.

“The Ho-Chunk Nation’s 1992 gaming compact allows for a fourth gaming facility,” said Ho-Chunk President Marlon WhiteEagle. “We’ve purchased the land and applied for trust status (from the Bureau of Indian Affairs) on the Beloit property since 2012. This progress on the development of a fourth gaming site is a long time coming.”

As a part of the BIA process, there is a two-part determination for what is considered off-reservation gaming. First, the BIA approves of the proposed site. The second part of the process is the BIA seeking concurrence from the governor of the state on the proposal.

“My office received a call from Assistant Secretary of the Interior Tara Sweeney on Thursday afternoon telling me she’ll be sending a letter to Governor Evers. Once Gov. Evers concurs, a final decision will be made by the BIA to allow the Beloit project to proceed,” WhiteEagle said.

“If allowed, it’ll be a victory due in part to a lot of time, energy, money, hard work, and determination of many, some who are no longer with us. Although we are amid a public health pandemic, this project continues to unfold,” WhiteEagle said. “The real victory will be when we open the doors, providing jobs, and see the positive economic impact within the local, state, and tribal communities,” he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the Ho-Chunk Nation to close all its casinos and a large number of employees have been laid off. As a result of the pandemic’s economic impact of the Ho-Chunk Nation, the project may be delayed until casinos reopen.

The original plan is to build a casino, restaurant and hotel complex at Beloit, however, no definite plans have been established and the Ho-Chunk Nation will explore all avenues of enterprise and gaining revenue from the Beloit land.

