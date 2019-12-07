Ho ho, oh no! Arizona man gets trapped in chimney weeks ahead of Christmas

Posted:  | 
Updated: Sat 10:41 AM, Dec 07, 2019

Tucson, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News/AP) – Maybe some things are best left up to Santa.

A man is facing charges after authorities say he got stuck trying to climb down a chimney.

First responders were called to the scene after neighbors heard someone screaming for help from inside the chimney and dialed 911. He was found there with his legs dangling.

The man told authorities he had been stuck for hours.

Firefighters had to pull him from above with a crane and push him from below before “up the chimney he rose.”

The man in his mid-30s was an unwelcome visitor at the home, a Tucson Fire Department spokesman said.

The home was vacant and the man was charged with trespassing and possession of a dangerous drug, police said. His name was not released.

