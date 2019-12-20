Hobbs Ice Arena holds ribbon cutting for new rink

Hobbs Ice Arena held a ribbon cutting Friday to celebrate the new Akervik Rink.

The original rink had been built nearly 30-years-ago and has not had an upgrade since it was first built.

New upgrades included a new floor, a heating system, locker rooms, mezzanine area and new dash boards.

The new upgrades came just in time for the skating season.

Jeff Pippenger, Community Services Director says "What’s exciting is I see all the people come down whether it's youth hockey players, collegiate players, and the figure skaters that come down there, and open skaters that now they have a facility that is up to date, safe and it is something that will help the future generations".

Hobbs Ice Arena started renovations at the beginning of this year and cost nearly $1.5 million dollars.

