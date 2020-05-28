Hodag Country Festival postponed until 2021

The Hodag Country festival is canceled for 2020.

According to a post on the festival’s Facebook page, the organizers have decided to postpone the festival until July 2021. This comes after a decision earlier in the week by the Oneida County Public Safety Committee to approve the festival’s large assembly permit.

In the post, the organizers state, “The possibility of having the Hodag Country Festival has created stress and division in the Rhinelander area, and we are sincerely apologetic for this. It was never our intent. The festival has always been about community. We have been here for 43 years and have always supported the Northwoods area. Hodag hopes we can continue to have your support in the future”

Festival organizers ask that you hold on to your 2020 tickets and camping permits. They will be emailing and posting instructions within the next 10 days on how to request a refund or rollover tickets until next year.

The festival will be held July 8-11, 2021.