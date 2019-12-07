Holiday 5k takes over downtown Eau Claire

The holiday season is known for food, family and fun, but how about running a 5k. That's what hundreds of people gathered in downtown Eau Claire this morning to do. The 4th annual Run Santa Run 5k kicked off at 10 a.m. from Phoenix Park with over 400 runners. The Grinch was among the participants today, those who beat him got a free scoop of ice cream from Ramones. Run Santa Run director Rickey Chernik, said the event is the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit.

“We started it with some local race directors from Eau Claire and it has grown to several hundred people from its infancy at 200. It's a great family gathering for a nice holiday weekend,” Chernik said.

Runners were dressed as Santa, elves and there was even an abominable snowman. After the race, those with race bibs received special discounts from many downtown businesses and had an after-race party.

