Holiday Toy Train comes to Chippewa Valley Museum

Model train enthusiasts were at the Chippewa Valley Museum in Eau Claire preparing for its fifth annual Holiday Toy Train show.

The full set-up takes between two and three days to complete.

There are some new features for this year's display, including a steel bridge and a river running through it, and a special guest.

Chuck Lindvig with the Chippewa Valley Railroad Association says,

"This year, we have a Norwegian troll that lives in the mountain, and if you know anything about Norwegian trolls, they only come out at night. So if you come on a Tuesday night or Thursday night for night trains, you might just see that troll coming around the bend. If you come in the daytime, he's hiding."

The holiday train show kicks off this Friday at the museum from 1 to 5 p.m. The trains will run there Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays until December 28.

