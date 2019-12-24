Holiday recycling do's and don'ts

While the tradition of opening presents Christmas morning is a fun one, it can often lead to a recycling bin full of trash when it's all said and done.

Cory Tomczyk with IROW Shredding, Recycling and Document Storage said now more than ever, it’s important to take recycling seriously. Especially during the holidays, as people often mistake garbage for recyclables. Tomczyk said while the rules don’t change during the holidays, some products can make it confusing.

"The question is easily answered. No. Most wrapping paper has glitter, plastic shiny things. Things to make it look pretty and festive. But those things aren't paper. And while paper is vastly recyclable, the glitter is not,” Tomczyk said.

Cardboard boxes with tape on them are fine to recycle, but the little twist ties and plastic tabs often found in toy packaging are not, Tomczyk said while it's great that people want to recycle, recycling the wrong products can be very hurtful to the industry.

"One of the biggest challenges today is people trying to do wish-cycling or well this looks recyclable, I’ll put it in there and let them decide. Well when you're doing that, you're slowing the process down for the industry. And you're making it harder for us to make a product that is reusable,” Tomczyk said.

Tomczyk said great alternatives safe for recycling this holiday season are, wrapping your gifts with newspaper or brown paper bags, as well as reusing gift bags and ribbons as much as you can.