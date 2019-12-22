Holiday shoppers race to finish before Christmas

It's the most wonderful time of the year for shoppers like Mike Shomion of Rice Lake.

“I think people are in good spirits so far,” Shomion said. “It's still Sunday and early, so we've got a couple days left.”

But others, like Braeden Verbsky, are feeling a little more Grinch-like.

“Christmas shopping is my least favorite time of year,” he said.

With just three days left until Christmas, the Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire was filled with shoppers who were grabbing some last minute gifts.

“I did do most of my shopping early on, but we are just finishing up a couple gifts,” said shopper Kendra Taber. “Scheels has been great, but it's pretty busy around.”

“We had actually ordered some stuff online that wasn't the right size,” Shomion said. “We were fortunate enough to come down and be able to exchange that for our nephews.”

Shomion’ wife, Tya, said they did not expect so many shoppers.

“It's crowded,” she said. “Its lot more packed than we thought it would be.”

Some shoppers, like Ory Niemann-Rix and Louis Slota, were just starting this holiday shopping Sunday.

“We're finding a lot of cool little things last minute,” Niemann-Rix said. “This is all the shopping I’m doing; I waited until the very last minute. That is usually how I do things.”

“I've always done it last minute and I’m going to keep doing it last minute,” Slota said.

But not everyone is full of cheer however.

“Yesterday was a bit rough. Everyone had a bit of an attitude apparently,” Niemann-Rix said. “But again it's last minute so everyone is a little more hectic.”

Even if you haven't started, there may still be time left, but you have to hurry.

“It's busy, so if you have to get out and get gifts, you should do so,” Taber said.

“I’m still struggling for my little brother at the moment, so hopefully I’ll be able to figure something out,” Niemann-Rix said.

