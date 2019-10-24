Holiday shopping season starts Friday at Walmart

We haven't yet celebrated Halloween, but already Walmart is launching Christmas deals. (Source: CNN)
Updated: Thu 11:15 AM, Oct 24, 2019

(CNN) - Walmart is getting shoppers ready for the holiday season earlier this year.

It's launching its online "Deal Drop" sales at midnight Friday. Customers can expect sales on this season's hottest items in electronics, gaming, toys, home and sporting goods.

The early start is in part due to a shorter than usual shopping season in 2019.

In case you were wondering, Christmas is 62 days away and Black Friday is in 36 days.

This year, there are six fewer shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas than there were in 2018.

Walmart says it wants to help customers make the most out of the shorter season.

The retailer has new features for shoppers like scannable toy catalogs and gift recommendations for specific types of recipients based on price range.

