Hollywood actress gets statue in western Wisconsin hometown

A statue of Hollywood actress Carole Landis now greets visitors to the Fairchild Public Library.

Community members and members of the Carole Landis Fan Club gathered at the library for the unveiling of the 28 inch bronze statue.

The statue depicts Landis in a long blue dress, smiling, with a microphone.

“I wanted her smiling. It was very important to me. She went through a lot in her life, she had a lot of great ups and downs and I just wanted her to be known as the smiling woman that she was,” says Susan Luery, the artist behind the sculpture.

Carole Landis was born in the village of Fairchild in 1919. She is known for her movie roles in the 1930s and 1940s as well as the considerable time she spent performing for soldiers overseas in World War 2. In 1948 she died by suicide.

Now her memory is alive through members of the Carole Landis Fan Club who donated the statue among other memorabilia to the Fairchild Public Library.

“We wanted her to be remembered in her birth town,” says Gwen Serna, a fan club member who came in from Texas to see the statue. “This is something fun and something I am going to remember for the rest of my life.”

Library workers say people often come to the library to see the shelves filled with memorabilia dedicated to Landis.

“We get people on historical tours or doing historical research who are looking to get a bit more on Carole Landis' life and we have quite a collection and it is growing every day,” says Ann Hurst, president of the library board.

Much of the memorabilia was donated by Serna herself.

