Holmen School District's Farm 2 School program continues to expand

"I really wish that more schools could sit here and do this. This is by far my favorite part of the day," said Daniel Best-Kranski, the student greenhouse manager at Holmen High School.

Many students at Holmen High School have the chance to get their hands dirty with the Farm 2 School program.

October is National Farm to School month and the Holmen school district is celebrating ten years of involvement.

"It started back in 2009 with some apples that we contracted with a local apple orchard and then in 2010 we joined La Crosse County’s Farm 2 School program," said Michael Gasper, Holmen school district's nutrition services supervisor.

What started with some apples has now grown into a much bigger program that includes a 75 tree apple orchard on school property.

Recently they harvested 3,000 pounds of watermelon and harvest their own pork, beef, and chicken.

This past summer they completed their newest expansion to the program, a new facility.

"It really is a state of the art greenhouse, it's all computerized and the kids are in here everyday working and getting a lot of their curriculum--a lot of their math, a lot of their science," Gasper said.

The greenhouse cost $80,000 and was funded through grants.

They say the Farm 2 School program is supported by more than just the school district, but also much of the community.

"We also have a community member that donates four acres of land for us to grow watermelon, and sweet corn, and those kinds of things too," said Roger King, the FFA Adviser for Holmen High School.

Several community members provide land for the school's livestock to stay as well.

One senior at Holmen spends at least eight hours a week in the greenhouse and has loved seeing the program expand.

"To see how much it’s grown, now this is so much more potential to let us achieve our goal of trying to provide much more to the school’s lunch program," Best-Kranski said.

Best-Kranski is now looking into a career in agriculture solely because of his involvement with the Farm 2 School program.

The school has plans to add a farmer's market in the future, but providing their students the freshest food possible continues to be their main source of motivation.