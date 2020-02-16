Home quarantine for travelers buys time as new virus spreads

Hundreds of people in the United States and thousands around the world are in quarantine at home as authorities buy time to prepare for a possible pandemic.

Attention has focused on quarantined cruise ships and evacuees housed on U.S. air bases. But those in home quarantine also play a crucial role in slowing the spread of a new virus.

With no vaccine or medicines to prevent the disease, the best tool that health authorities have is urging travelers from China to stay home and monitor their symptoms.

Keeping those at home in quarantine for two weeks can mean delivering groceries or providing phone counseling.

