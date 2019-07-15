Home where Jayme Closs was kidnapped for sale

The home from which 13-year-old Jayme Closs was kidnapped in Barron, Wisconsin is going on the market.

Both of her parents were killed in the home by her kidnapper, Jake Patterson, in the October 2018 home invasion.

In the listing on Homepath.com , the three bedroom, one-and-a-half bath home is "conveniently located just outside Barron on Highway 8." Located on 1.24 acres of land, it even has a sauna.

The home is listed on a foreclosure website as "coming soon."

The house in northwest Wisconsin was the scene of home invasion where 21-year-old Jake Patterson used a shotgun to open the door of the Closs home, killing Jayme Closs' father, James. He killed Jayme's mother, Denise, before kidnapping Jayme and holding her in the bedroom of his Gordon, Wisconsin home for 88 days.

Jayme escaped on January 10 and alerted authorities of her parents' killer.

On May 24, Jake Patterson was sentenced the maximum penalty of two consecutive life sentences for the murders of James and Denise Closs. He is also serving 40 years for the kidnapping of Jayme Closs.