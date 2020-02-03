ECASD awards Homeless Coordinator with Golden Apple

For the fourth straight year, WEAU 13 News is partnering with the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation to recognize educators in the Eau Claire Area School District with the Golden Apple Awards.

Throughout the month of February, WEAU will honor one educator from each of the 20 public schools in Eau Claire, and this year, we will hand out one extra golden apple, and that's where we start tonight, at the ECASD board office.

Eau Claire School District Homeless Coordinator Dani Claesges got her Golden Apple from Director of Student Services. Claesges will receive $500 from the Public Schools Foundation; money that Claesges says will help support the district's Adopt a Backpack Program. Claesges says there are more than 220 students in homeless situations this year.

"People donate to buy empty backpacks and then we put those empty backpacks out to the community and say here's a backpack, can you fill it with supplies. And they pick their grade and they fill their supplies and bring it back to us and they volunteered by packing that backpack, they bought those supplies so they have matched that donation and then we have it ready and we get it out to those students for the start of the school year and it's just a wonderful way to make sure those kids have a good start."

Kaying Xiong, Director of Student Services, says "For Dani, it's a work of heart, it's really not just a job, she shows the passion, the care and really just the know how to really work with our community as well as our staff members to gather around our students. Particularly students in homeless situations and students of need to make sure that students have what they need in order to be successful in school."

The Eau Claire School District Board office will also receive $500 from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation.

