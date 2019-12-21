Homelessness in U.S. increased nearly 3% in 2019

Updated: Sat 1:19 AM, Dec 21, 2019

(CNN) - Homelessness increased 2.7% in the United States in 2019, driven by a spike in California.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson certified the data ahead of the 2019 annual homelessness report to Congress.

The increase in California is higher than all the other states combined.

There are a few bright spots in the report.

A majority of states actually marked declines in homelessness between 2018 and 2019. Homelessness among veterans is half of what was reported in 2010.

Meanwhile, homelessness among families with children continued to fall, down nearly 5% since 2018.

But the problem continues to grow on the West Coast, especially in California and Oregon, with homelessness in California increasing by 21,000 people in 2019.

