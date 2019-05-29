Third man arrested after explosive device kills Illinois resident in Waupaca County

Update: Waupaca County authorities arrested a third man in connection with the death of a 44-year-old from Illinois who was struck by shrapnel from a homemade explosive device Sunday night.

The 60-year-old man from Marion faces negligent homicide charges along with a 38-year-old man from New London and a 43-year-old man from Clintonville who were both arrested Monday.

The call to 911 Sunday night said there was an explosion and a person was struck by a piece of metal.

The sheriff's office says the device didn't ignite properly, and metal tubing exploded, creating shrapnel.

The victim died at the scene. The person's name was not made public yet.

The sheriff's office is recommending a charge of homicide by negligent handling of dangerous weapons, explosives or fire.

The defendants have not been formally charged and are not being publicly identified.

The sheriff's office says it's still investigating the case and has received assistance from the state Department of Criminal Justice; Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; the Wisconsin State Patrol; the Waupaca County district attorney's office; Marion and Weyauwega police departments; Marion Fire Department and Clintonville Area Ambulance.