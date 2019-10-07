Homeowner thought home was broken into. Deputies find goat in bathroom

Goat broke into home in Ashland County (Source: Ashland Country Pictures)
Updated: Mon 3:39 PM, Oct 07, 2019

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A homeowner thought somebody broke into an Ashland County home.

Instead, deputies from the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office found something they weren’t expecting.

Deputies responded to a home in Sullivan Township on Oct. 4 after the homeowner reported that their sliding glass door was shattered, according to the sheriff’s office.

After going through the house, investigators found a goat with large horns inside the back bathroom.

The goat was eventually removed from the house and placed inside a dog cage.

Officials from the humane society tracked the owner of the goat down to a nearby property. It was reported missing several days prior.

