Homeowners frustrated with lack of progress after tornado

Neighbors on one Elk Mound street say their frustrations are growing, after they say little progress is being made on rebuilding their homes after September's tornado.

Sept. 24, 2019, is a night many people in Elk Mound won't forget anytime soon.

An EF-3 tornado ripped through Chippewa County, causing millions of dollars in damages.

But nearly five months later, some Elk Mound community members say their lives are still being impacted by the storm.

Donna Adank and her family were in their Elk Mound home the night of the storm, which caused just less than $200,000 in damages.

Since September, the Adank's have been displaced from their home, and are currently staying in Cedar Falls after being put up by their insurance company.

But Adank says that her insurance company and the contractors cannot agree on an estimate price, and little to no work is being done with no timetable for the future.

The problem is the same for her neighbors.

"I think states of depression come in. Just so much anger and lack of understanding for why this process can't be moving faster. You know we're in the middle of winter and things can be moving along inside but nothing is getting done. You know we talk on social media, text message, phone calls, and try to stay in touch as and I guess help each other out as best we can," said Adank.

WEAU did talk with an insurance company, who says in instances like this the insurance company and contractors both get estimates.

If those estimates are far apart, the insurance company works to sit down with both the contractor and the homeowner to work out the differences.