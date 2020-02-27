Hoops night for Special Olympics WI at Memorial H.S.

This was a special night in the Eagle's Nest at Memorial High School in Eau Claire.

The North and Memorial Special Olympics basketball teams played an exhibition game at half-time of the schools' varsity boys game.

It was part of "Ending the R-word is a Slam Dunk" night.

Through Special Olympics Wisconsin's Unified Champion Schools Program, the event looks to promote a positive school culture and inclusive youth leadership.

"Not all the time do Special Olympic athletes get to compete in front of their peers and they don't really ever get that experience of being on the varsity team. So having this night and getting them to come out and show their abilities I think is really special for them," Bianca Yager with Special Olympics Wisconsin.