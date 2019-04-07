Hootenanny benefits Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release

Thousands of animals received care and were sent back out into the wild thanks to Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release in Colfax. But running the rehab program is costly and the owner is turning to supporters for help.

Patti Stangel says expenses like food and medicine can add up quickly. Stangel says that just one robin can eat 100 worms a day and each of those worms cost 10 cents apiece, for a grand total of $10 a day just to feed one bird. That’s not to mention the hundreds of other animals in her care.

Now is the time to get wild for wildlife since the babies will soon be on their way this spring and Stangel needs financial help. “It all goes to them if they need veterinary care or some kind of meds, we can get that taken care of,” Stangel said.

That means it’s time to Hootenanny and as you walk into the Eagles Club in Lake Hallie on Sunday, first see Patti smiling as she shares about the nearly 1000 animals she helped last year. But as you continue walking into the room, you see the crowded room full of all of her supporters. “She is just an angel, she really is,” said Don Elliott, who was attending the Hootennany.

The Hootenanny helps raise funds for Patti and her work at Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release. “The expenses are the hard part; it’s over $3,000 a month to do this,” Stangel said.

And this year’s winter weather made it even more costly for the non-profit. “This last storm we just had collapsed my 50 foot cage so that has to be repaired,” Stangel added.

On Sunday, the supporters were getting wild to help Stangel save the animals. “It’s nice that somebody takes the initiative to do this,” Elliott said. “She spends so much time and effort of her own that it is just phenomenal what she gives every single day to do this.”

The work can be extremely challenging but Patti says she would want things to be any other way. “They all come in and I am mom so of course they love me and by the time they leave they hate me and I am the happiest woman in 12 counties,” she said.

